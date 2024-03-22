Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MU opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

