Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

MU stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,668,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

