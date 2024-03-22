Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

