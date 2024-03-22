Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 16th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

