Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

META traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.58. 8,115,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,374,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

