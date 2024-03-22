& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,338,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,940,721.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 25,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 13,751 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,263.61.

Marygold Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.90.

About Marygold Companies

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

