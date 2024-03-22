Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.