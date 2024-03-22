MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.82.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,250. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.80.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.