Medical Facilities Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

