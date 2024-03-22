McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McKesson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $534.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $334.79 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

