Matthew Rubinger Sells 3,097 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $18,612.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,245.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

