Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE MATX opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

