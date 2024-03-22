MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,025,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,969,976.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $19,893,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.04 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

