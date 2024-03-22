Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.165 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $134.93. 319,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

