Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $66.08. 2,102,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,524,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

