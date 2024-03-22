Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.