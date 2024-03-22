Marvell Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.