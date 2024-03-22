Marshall S. Stanton Sells 2,183 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $860.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on Artivion

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.