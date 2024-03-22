Marshall Lux Purchases 27,100 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,563,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

