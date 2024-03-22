MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Erik Mickels Acquires 11,363 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,657.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 817,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,136.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MarketWise Trading Up 1.7 %

MKTW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 25,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,980. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $593.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

