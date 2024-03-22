Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.39. 439,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $200.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

