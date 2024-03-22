Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 82,461 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,039. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

