MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,214,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,181,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MannKind by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

