Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 67,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 361,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

