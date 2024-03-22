Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:MGY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
Further Reading
