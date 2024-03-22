Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

