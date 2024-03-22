MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.