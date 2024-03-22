Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after purchasing an additional 224,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 855,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

