M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

MDC stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

