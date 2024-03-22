Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

LYRA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.