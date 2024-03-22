Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 7,693,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,996,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,207,329 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 401,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $951,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

