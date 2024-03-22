Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $525.00. The stock had previously closed at $478.84, but opened at $416.25. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $396.76, with a volume of 4,452,588 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 17.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,378,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

