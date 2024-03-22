Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $525.00. The stock had previously closed at $478.84, but opened at $416.25. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $396.76, with a volume of 4,452,588 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 17.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
