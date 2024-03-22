Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $570.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 15.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $72.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.47. 16,327,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $304.19 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

