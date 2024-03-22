Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.38.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $80.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,586,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,098. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $304.19 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.