Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

