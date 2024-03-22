Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $77.03 on Friday, reaching $401.81. 3,042,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,711. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.19 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.52.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

