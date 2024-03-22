Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.72. Lufax shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,533,379 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Lufax Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

