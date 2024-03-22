Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.91.
Several analysts have commented on LU shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Lufax
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Stock Up 45.8 %
NYSE:LU opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Lufax has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.