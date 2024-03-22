Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several analysts have commented on LU shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 2,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Lufax has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

