Loop Capital Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $65.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of FMC opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

