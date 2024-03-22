Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 328000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

