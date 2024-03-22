Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.40

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$152.40 and last traded at C$152.12, with a volume of 225722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$150.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4120941 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,163 over the last ninety days. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.