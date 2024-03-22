Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 10,000 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,014,322.76.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

L stock traded up C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$152.83. 531,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,640. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$153.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4120941 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

