LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Buys A$31,944.79 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Cornelis (Cris) Buningh purchased 968,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,944.79 ($21,016.31).
LiveHire Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.
LiveHire Company Profile
