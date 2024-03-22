Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.35. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1,140,857 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
