Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

