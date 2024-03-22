Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
