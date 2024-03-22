Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Insider Jonathan H. Kaufman Buys 30,000 Shares

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan H. Kaufman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,440.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

