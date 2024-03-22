Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

LIND stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

