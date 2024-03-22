Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
LIND stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.85.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lindblad Expeditions
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.