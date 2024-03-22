Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.11

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 212783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $124,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.