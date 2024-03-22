LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Issue $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

LexinFintech Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.91 on Friday. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 859.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 767,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 318,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in LexinFintech by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 304,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

