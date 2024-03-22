Leslie Kohn Sells 1,198 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.5 %

Ambarella stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

